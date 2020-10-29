Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Exfo Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Exfo in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

EXF opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 million and a P/E ratio of -20.52. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

