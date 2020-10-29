KeyCorp Weighs in on Visa Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

NYSE:V opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

