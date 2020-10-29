$66.47 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post sales of $66.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the lowest is $61.79 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $278.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.24 million to $287.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.39 million, with estimates ranging from $359.81 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $114.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $788,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578,084 shares of company stock worth $766,308,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

