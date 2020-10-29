iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $35.19. 130,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 171,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.