B. Riley Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

