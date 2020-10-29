Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV) Trading Down 3.2%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV) was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

