Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.