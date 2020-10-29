Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 510,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 356,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Gogold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $380.54 million and a PE ratio of -360.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

