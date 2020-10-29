Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 2.7%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 510,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 356,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Gogold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $380.54 million and a PE ratio of -360.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Survey: Crawford United versus Its Rivals
Critical Survey: Crawford United versus Its Rivals
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CF Bankshares Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CF Bankshares Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report