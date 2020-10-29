Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150.02 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 152.70 ($2.00). 129,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 340,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.65 million and a PE ratio of 190.88.

About Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

