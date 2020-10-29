Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Read More: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.