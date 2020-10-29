Zacks Investment Research Upgrades B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to “Buy”

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

