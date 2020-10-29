BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

BPMP stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $997.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $917,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

