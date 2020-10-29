Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BZLFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

