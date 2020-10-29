Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of CM stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

