Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $74,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

