Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CFB opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

