Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 165.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hasbro by 24.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Hasbro by 131.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hasbro by 96.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

