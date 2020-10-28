Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 196.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $394,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $490,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of HAS opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.