Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $94.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.
Shares of HAS opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 196.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
