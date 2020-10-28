Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $94.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of HAS opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 196.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

