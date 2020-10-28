Piper Sandler Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $149.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.