McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,872.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

