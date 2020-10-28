Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

