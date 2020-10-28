Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

