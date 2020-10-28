Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,872.46. The company has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

