AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,872.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

