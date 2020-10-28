Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,872.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.