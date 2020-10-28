Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,872.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

