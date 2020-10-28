BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,872.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

