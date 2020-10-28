Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

