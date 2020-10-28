Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,872.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

