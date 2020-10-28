SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

