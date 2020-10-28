Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,390 shares of company stock worth $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

