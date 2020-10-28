Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 309 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 106.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.