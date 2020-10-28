Ballast Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,169.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

