HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.