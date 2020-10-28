NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 3,324 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

