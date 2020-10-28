Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is ($0.65). Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.

NBIX opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

