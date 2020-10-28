Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

