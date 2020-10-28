1,486 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $376.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.