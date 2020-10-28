Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth about $6,977,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of South State stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

