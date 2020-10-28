Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 373 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 111.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 6.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after buying an additional 911,269 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.16. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. On average, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.