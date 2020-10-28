Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,156 shares of company stock valued at $882,180 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

