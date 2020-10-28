Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 190.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

