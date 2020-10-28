Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 291 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.59.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

