Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $121,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

