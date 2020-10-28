MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.96. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.92.

In other news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $86,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,473 shares of company stock valued at $291,727. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Earnings History for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

