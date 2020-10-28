Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $30,000 in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

