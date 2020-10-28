Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Entergy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Entergy stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

