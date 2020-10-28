Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $10,394,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hub Group by 155.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 110,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.07. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

