Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 595 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2,372.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Air Lease by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

